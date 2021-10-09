BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,473,143 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 149.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Skillz worth $234,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Skillz by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Skillz by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

