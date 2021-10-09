BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.16% of Green Plains worth $229,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

