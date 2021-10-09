BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.58% of Alamo Group worth $229,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

