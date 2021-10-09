BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.63% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $228,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.