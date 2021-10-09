BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,206,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571,040 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.83% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $225,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

