BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.64% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $230,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 54,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

