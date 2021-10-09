BlackRock Inc. Has $213.37 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.43% of PGT Innovations worth $213,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI opened at $20.10 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

