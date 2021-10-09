BlackRock Inc. Has $213.53 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.21% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $213,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

