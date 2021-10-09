BlackRock Inc. Has $214.65 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of iShares MBS ETF worth $214,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after acquiring an additional 415,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.81 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

