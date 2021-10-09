BlackRock Inc. Has $217.18 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.02% of Nikola worth $217,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 117.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 256.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

