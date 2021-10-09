BlackRock Inc. Has $225.05 Million Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.07% of Universal worth $225,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Universal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.