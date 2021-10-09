BlackRock Inc. Has $226.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.75% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $226,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

SCZ opened at $73.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

