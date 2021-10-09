BlackRock Inc. Has $227.50 Million Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073,512 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,217,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.46% of Canadian Solar worth $227,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

CSIQ stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.