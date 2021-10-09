BlackRock Inc. Has $235.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,802 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.83% of Vir Biotechnology worth $235,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $6,130,615. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

