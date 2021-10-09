BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.78% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $217,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $128,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

