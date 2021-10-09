BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.63% of Getty Realty worth $217,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $125,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.