BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $82,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BlackRock by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $844.40. 349,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,180. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $896.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

