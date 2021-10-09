BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,458 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.60% of ePlus worth $217,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,447 shares of company stock worth $1,888,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

