BlackRock Inc. Purchases 19,408 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.36% of Enstar Group worth $231,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $242.61 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

