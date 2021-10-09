BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,396,944 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.64% of SelectQuote worth $209,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 309,198 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $12.50 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
