BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,396,944 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.64% of SelectQuote worth $209,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 309,198 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $12.50 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

