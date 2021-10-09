BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of Diversey worth $224,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY opened at $16.70 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

