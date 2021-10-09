BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.11% of TTM Technologies worth $232,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

