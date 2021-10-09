BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.70% of Atkore worth $219,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Atkore by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

