BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.51% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $215,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.91 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

