BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 308,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.50% of Calix worth $226,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Calix stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.