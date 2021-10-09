BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.32% of RadNet worth $218,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RDNT opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.