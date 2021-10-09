BlackRock Inc. Sells 154,756 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.01% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $212,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,429,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,563,000 after buying an additional 319,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 185,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,984,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $34.70 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

