BlackRock Inc. Sells 273,042 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,654,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.25% of Cytokinetics worth $230,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 116.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.