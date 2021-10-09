BlackRock Inc. Sells 32,501 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.39% of American Woodmark worth $222,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.