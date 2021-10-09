BlackRock Inc. Sells 386,211 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of Skyline Champion worth $210,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKY opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

