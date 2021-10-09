BlackRock Inc. Sells 436,878 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 436,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $216,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after buying an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

