BlackRock Inc. Sells 73,949 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.12% of QIAGEN worth $233,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 434,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 17.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,267,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.07 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.