BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,690 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.29% of The Children’s Place worth $208,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $662,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

