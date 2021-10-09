BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,212,331 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Gold Fields worth $217,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.