BlackRock Inc. Sells 937,763 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $232,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

