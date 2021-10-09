BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,886,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,002,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,007,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APP opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.77. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

