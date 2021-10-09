BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,986,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.06% of Verint Systems worth $236,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

