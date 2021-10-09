BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.28% of Compass Minerals International worth $227,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

