BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,959,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.55% of Archrock worth $213,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

