BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $559.46

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.46 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.85). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 286,023 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 598.73. The firm has a market cap of £982.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider David Cheyne acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

