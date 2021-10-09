Blank Wallet (BLANK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00138521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00090543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,784.22 or 0.99884906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.37 or 0.06484126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

