BLAST (BLAST) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $28,608.96 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004485 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008303 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000172 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

