BlockBank Tops 1-Day Volume of $528,697.00 (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. BlockBank has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $528,697.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00226717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00100805 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,826,122 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

