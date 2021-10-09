Blocktix Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Blocktix coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocktix has a total market cap of $109,720.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00230500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101961 BTC.

Blocktix Coin Profile

Blocktix (TIX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Blocktix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

