Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

BLMN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

