Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,387 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

