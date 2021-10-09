Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.