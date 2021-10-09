Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 490.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.7% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,120,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400,800 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,964,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

