Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,026.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,266 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

