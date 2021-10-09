Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

